Devils' Blake Coleman: Out with injury Tuesday
Coleman has an upper-body injury and won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Blues, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The news surfaced as the Devils went out for warmups. Nick Lappin will enter the lineup and Joey Anderson will likely take Coleman's place on the second line. Coleman was pointless in six straight games entering this contest.
