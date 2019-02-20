Coleman (upper body) didn't find the scoresheet, but dished out five hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Coleman skated 12:27 in the contest, 3:54 lower than his season average entering the night. He's up to 158 hits in 56 games, and his 29 points this year are a career high for the third-year forward.

