Devils' Blake Coleman: Physical in return
Coleman (upper body) didn't find the scoresheet, but dished out five hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.
Coleman skated 12:27 in the contest, 3:54 lower than his season average entering the night. He's up to 158 hits in 56 games, and his 29 points this year are a career high for the third-year forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...