Devils' Blake Coleman: Placed on IR
The Devils placed Coleman (upper body) on injured reserve Friday.
Coleman will be eligible to return to action Sunday against the Sabres, but there's no telling if he'll be healthy enough to suit up for that contest at this juncture. The 27-year-old forward has struggled recently, going scoreless while posting a minus-3 rating in his last six games, so the Devils will hope he'll be able to find his scoring touch once he's given the green light to rejoin the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...