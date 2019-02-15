The Devils placed Coleman (upper body) on injured reserve Friday.

Coleman will be eligible to return to action Sunday against the Sabres, but there's no telling if he'll be healthy enough to suit up for that contest at this juncture. The 27-year-old forward has struggled recently, going scoreless while posting a minus-3 rating in his last six games, so the Devils will hope he'll be able to find his scoring touch once he's given the green light to rejoin the lineup.