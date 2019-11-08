Devils' Blake Coleman: Point drought hits seven
Coleman mustered just one shot in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Flames, stretching his point drought to seven games.
Coleman's hot start is a thing of the distant past -- he has just one goal for his only point in the past 12 games after opening the season with two goals and an assist in the first two games. A repeat of last season's 22-goal campaign seems unlikely.
