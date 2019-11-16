Devils' Blake Coleman: Pots game-winner Friday
Coleman scored his fourth goal of the season in Friday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.
His second-period tally proved to be the game-winner, and it was the product of equal parts luck and hustle -- he flipped a seemingly harmless shot towards the net, but Matt Murray lost track of the rebound and Coleman beat everyone else to the puck as it lay in the crease to bang it home. The 27-year-old has just six points through 18 games, but if he could face Pittsburgh every night he might be an All-Star -- Coleman has five goals in 10 career games against the Pens.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.