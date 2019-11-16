Coleman scored his fourth goal of the season in Friday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

His second-period tally proved to be the game-winner, and it was the product of equal parts luck and hustle -- he flipped a seemingly harmless shot towards the net, but Matt Murray lost track of the rebound and Coleman beat everyone else to the puck as it lay in the crease to bang it home. The 27-year-old has just six points through 18 games, but if he could face Pittsburgh every night he might be an All-Star -- Coleman has five goals in 10 career games against the Pens.