Devils' Blake Coleman: Pots goal Thursday
Coleman tallied a goal, a plus-3 rating and two shots during Thursday's 6-0 blowout win over the Capitals.
Coleman is looking to prove his worth following a three-year, $5.4 million extension signed in July. The 26-year-old winger is valued as a grinder, but doesn't score enough to warrant fantasy consideration outside of very deep formats.
More News
Devils' Blake Coleman: Inks three-year deal with New Jersey
Devils' Blake Coleman: Elects for arbitration
Devils' Blake Coleman: Tendered qualifying offer Monday
Devils' Blake Coleman: Succeeds in bottom-six role
Devils' Blake Coleman: Lights lamp twice in win
Devils' Blake Coleman: Ends 11-game point skid
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...