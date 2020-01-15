Coleman posted his fourth multi-goal game of the season with three goals, six shots, four hits and two PIM in a 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

This was Coleman's first hat trick of the season. He's been very solid all season and excellent lately with six goals in the last six games. He might see a decrease in his scoring production because his 12.9 shooting percentage is a little higher than his career norm, but even if that happens, Coleman should still set career highs in all the scoring categories. He has 18 goals and 26 points in 46 games this season.