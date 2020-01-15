Devils' Blake Coleman: Records hat trick
Coleman posted his fourth multi-goal game of the season with three goals, six shots, four hits and two PIM in a 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
This was Coleman's first hat trick of the season. He's been very solid all season and excellent lately with six goals in the last six games. He might see a decrease in his scoring production because his 12.9 shooting percentage is a little higher than his career norm, but even if that happens, Coleman should still set career highs in all the scoring categories. He has 18 goals and 26 points in 46 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.