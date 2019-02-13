Devils' Blake Coleman: Remains sidelined
Coleman is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Coleman's injury prevented him from playing in Tuesday's loss to St. Louis and he was absent from Wednesday's practice, making him a doubt for Thursday's tilt in Chicago.
