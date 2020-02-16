Devils' Blake Coleman: Staying in New Jersey for now
Contrary to a previous report, Coleman hasn't been traded to the Avalanche, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports.
Although Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reported that Coleman was heading to Denver, both teams have refuted the claim, according to Abbey Mastracco of The Record. Coleman is certainly still on the trade block, and he's not expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Blue Jackets.
