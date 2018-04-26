Coleman notched 13 goals and 25 points while racking up 216 hits in 79 games this campaign.

Coleman doesn't produce enough offense to be considered a desirable option in most season-long formats, but he's an above-average bottom-six contributor and a key member of the Devils' penalty-killing unit, so he's far more valuable to his real team than fantasy owners. He'll be a restricted free agent this offseason, but it'd be surprising to see New Jersey let him walk.