Devils' Blake Coleman: Succeeds in bottom-six role
Coleman notched 13 goals and 25 points while racking up 216 hits in 79 games this campaign.
Coleman doesn't produce enough offense to be considered a desirable option in most season-long formats, but he's an above-average bottom-six contributor and a key member of the Devils' penalty-killing unit, so he's far more valuable to his real team than fantasy owners. He'll be a restricted free agent this offseason, but it'd be surprising to see New Jersey let him walk.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...