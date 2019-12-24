Coleman notched a goal and a shorthanded assist in Monday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Coleman found Travis Zajac for the Devils' fifth goal of the game. The 28-year-old then tallied 18 seconds into the third period to extend the lead to 6-1. Coleman went plus-4 with four shots on goal in the contest. He's managed 19 points, 91 shots and 104 hits in 36 appearances this season.