Devils' Blake Coleman: Tallies shorthanded goal in win
Coleman potted a shorthanded goal and doled out four hits Saturday in the Devils' 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.
It's the first special-teams goal of the season for the winger, who typically isn't included on the Devils' power-play unit. Though he holds a spot on New Jersey's second line, Coleman hasn't been a standout fantasy contributor. Through 41 outings, he's tallied 13 goals and eight assists to go with 28 PIM.
