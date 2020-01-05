Coleman potted a shorthanded goal and doled out four hits Saturday in the Devils' 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

It's the first special-teams goal of the season for the winger, who typically isn't included on the Devils' power-play unit. Though he holds a spot on New Jersey's second line, Coleman hasn't been a standout fantasy contributor. Through 41 outings, he's tallied 13 goals and eight assists to go with 28 PIM.