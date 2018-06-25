Devils' Blake Coleman: Tendered qualifying offer Monday
Coleman was sent a qualifying offer from the Devils on Monday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic New York reports.
In his first full season with the Devils, Coleman registered 13 goals, 12 assists and 146 shots in 79 outings. The 26-year-old figures to fill out a bottom-six role for New Jersey this upcoming season, but should be capable of providing solid depth scoring. If the Texas native doesn't sign a long-term deal over the summer, he can sign his offer sheet for $726,000.
