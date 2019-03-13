Coleman scored his 20th goal of the year and added a helper in a 9-4 loss to the Flames on Tuesday.

For the first two periods, it appeared the Devils could beat one of the best teams in the west, but the Flames piled on six goals in the third period and Coleman's two-point outing was not enough. Coleman extended his career high in points to 33 in 66 games, and he's also up to 192 hits and 180 shots for the year. The versatile forward could make for a decent DFS pick Wednesday versus the Oilers.