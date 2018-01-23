Coleman slotted back into the lineup in Monday's 3-0 loss to Detroit, launching two shots on net in 15:45 of ice time, including 2:23 on the penalty kill.

Coleman has been solid when called upon with five goals, 11 points and a plus-8 rating in 43 appearances. The 26-year-old grinder has also been a key component of New Jersey's fifth-ranked penalty kill.