Devils' Blake Coleman: Two shots Monday
Coleman slotted back into the lineup in Monday's 3-0 loss to Detroit, launching two shots on net in 15:45 of ice time, including 2:23 on the penalty kill.
Coleman has been solid when called upon with five goals, 11 points and a plus-8 rating in 43 appearances. The 26-year-old grinder has also been a key component of New Jersey's fifth-ranked penalty kill.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...