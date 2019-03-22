Devils' Blake Pietila: Deemed expendable
Pietila was waived by the Devils on Friday, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Ryan adds that the Devils are simply using waivers to create the possibility of Pietila heading to AHL Binghamton, but the transaction itself doesn't necessarily mean he'd end up at that level in the event that he clears. New Jersey is a mess with all of its injuries, so the winger with one assist through 19 games this season could stay put.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...