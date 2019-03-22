Pietila was waived by the Devils on Friday, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Ryan adds that the Devils are simply using waivers to create the possibility of Pietila heading to AHL Binghamton, but the transaction itself doesn't necessarily mean he'd end up at that level in the event that he clears. New Jersey is a mess with all of its injuries, so the winger with one assist through 19 games this season could stay put.