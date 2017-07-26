Pietila signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Devils on Wednesday.

Devils GM Ray Shero has been extremely busy, reaching deals with eight restricted free agents in the last two days. Pietila is said to have a strong handle on the game and projects to be a solid penalty killer in the NHL someday. He produced 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) in 49 games with AHL Albany last season, but struggled to the tune of one point and a minus-5 rating over 10 NHL contests.