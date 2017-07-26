Pietila signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Devils on Wednesday.

Devils GM Ray Shero has been extremely busy, reaching deals with eight restricted free agents in the last two days. Pietila is said to have a strong handle on the game and projects to be a solid penalty killer in the NHL someday. He produced 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) in 49 games with AHL Albany last season, but struggled to the tune of one point and a minus-5 rating over 10 NHL contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...