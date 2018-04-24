Pietila skated in two games in the 2017-18 season, logging five hits and a shot on goal but was held pointless.

This was the third season that Pietla's played the majority of his games in the AHL, but after scoring 33 points in 49 games last season in the minors, he just mustered 22 tallies (12 goals, 10 assists) in 60 games. Pietila is more known for his defensive prowess as a forward, but with New Jersey having solid depth in its wingers, he'll once again have a hard time cracking the roster in 2018-19 as he returns for the final year of his contract.