Pietila was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Saturday.

The Michigan native made his season debut Sunday against the Hurricanes, and he displayed a bit of a mean streak with four hits over 9:30 of ice time. Selected by the Devils with a fifth-round (129th overall) draft pick in 2011, Pietila will look to build upon his 14-point total over 45 games with the AHL's Devils.