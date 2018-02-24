Devils' Blake Pietila: Returns to AHL
Pietila was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Saturday.
The Michigan native made his season debut Sunday against the Hurricanes, and he displayed a bit of a mean streak with four hits over 9:30 of ice time. Selected by the Devils with a fifth-round (129th overall) draft pick in 2011, Pietila will look to build upon his 14-point total over 45 games with the AHL's Devils.
