Devils' Blake Pietila: Sent down Saturday
Pietila was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The Michigan native produced a single point -- an assist -- over seven games after his New Year's Day promotion. With Pietila going back to the minors and Miles Wood (lower body) shifting to injured reserve, the Devils will simply go a different direction up front with Kurtis Gabriel and Nathan Bastian receiving promotions to the top level for Saturday's clash with the Ducks.
