Pietila was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Saturday.

The Devils announced that Marcus Johnasson (concussion) will be out indefinitely, so Pietila will be on hand as a reinforcement option. Scouts have said his ceiling is that of a bottom-line winger, though he is able to play either the wing or center positions and hockey clubs always seem to appreciate that kind of versatility.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories