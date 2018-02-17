Devils' Blake Pietila: Summoned to parent club
Pietila was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Saturday.
The Devils announced that Marcus Johnasson (concussion) will be out indefinitely, so Pietila will be on hand as a reinforcement option. Scouts have said his ceiling is that of a bottom-line winger, though he is able to play either the wing or center positions and hockey clubs always seem to appreciate that kind of versatility.
