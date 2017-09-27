Devils' Blake Speers: Assigned to AHL
Speers was sent down to AHL Binghamton on Tuesday.
The Canadian wasn't able to survive another round of cuts, and after playing two playoff games last season for AHL Binghamton, he'll rejoin them for the start of the 2017-18 year. Speers has excellent leadership skills and was the captain of his OHL team, and coach John Hynes is high on his future potential. Speers can be called up at any point from the AHL in the upcoming season.
