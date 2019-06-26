Devils' Brandon Baddock: Handed QO from Devils
Baddock was given a qualifying offer from the Devils on Tuesday.
If he signs the contract, Baddock will receive a salary worht $715,000 at both the NHL and AHL levels, with the latter more likely for the near future. He hasn't made his NHL debut yet in his career, and only produced 10 points in 67 AHL games this past campaign
