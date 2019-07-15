Baddock signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils on Monday.

Baddock spent the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Binghamton, notching 10 points in 67 contests. The big-bodied winger will almost certainly stick in the minors throughout the upcoming season, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars.

