Devils' Brandon Gignac: Brought up to big club
The Devils recalled Gignac from AHL Binghamton on Saturday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Gignac has been pretty productive in the minors this season, totaling 10 goals and 30 points in 54 appearances. The Devils are currently dealing with a ton of injuries up front, so he could make his NHL debut as soon as Saturday against the Rangers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...