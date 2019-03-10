Devils' Brandon Gignac: Shipped to minors
Gignac was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Sunday.
The 21-year-old was called up Saturday after the Devils faced a multitude of injuries to their forward group. Gignac suited up in Saturday's game against the Rangers, accumulating just one shot in 9:04 of ice time. If more injuries continue to pile up, Gignac could be the first call up.
