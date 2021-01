Gignac was waived by the Devils on Monday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Gignac put up 36 points in 66 games with AHL Binghamton in 2018-19, but he regressed last season, totaling just 14 points in 36 games. The 2016 third-round pick will first need to bounce back at the AHL level to have a realistic chance of cracking the NHL lineup at any point in 2021.