Smith had four blocked shots, two PIM, one hit and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

The journeyman blueliner dressed for his 575th NHL game Thursday, and Smith's racked up that impressive total due primarily to his physicality and willingness to put his body on the line. Smith has yet to score a point for New Jersey after totaling only eight for Carolina last season, but the 33-year-old defenseman has already racked up 13 PIM.