Smith logged an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken.

The helper was Smith's first point in nine games in January. The 33-year-old defenseman typically doesn't add much in the way of offense -- he's at just five assists through 44 contests this season. He remains a solid source of toughness with 84 hits, 51 PIM, 50 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while playing in a bottom-four role.