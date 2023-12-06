Smith has served his two-game suspension and will be available against Seattle on Thursday.

Smith's return will likely see youngster Simon Nemec returned to the minors considering Smith had played in all 21 games prior to his suspension. The 34-year-old blueliner is averaging just 14:43 of ice time and has never reached the 20-point threshold in his career, so he shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value.