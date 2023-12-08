Smith was fined $2.864.58 for his dangerous trip to Seattle's Devin Shore on Thursday.
Smith returned to action Thursday after serving a two-game suspension for slashing Travis Konecny of the Flyers Nov. 30. Smith has only two assists in 22 games this season.
