Smith has received a two-game suspension from the Department of Player Safety on Friday for slashing Travis Konecny during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Philadelphia.

Smith was acting in retaliation after Konecny cross-checked him. Konecny received a fine for his part in the incident. Smith won't be eligible to play Friday against San Jose or Tuesday versus Vancouver, but he can return next Thursday against the Kraken. The 34-year-old has two assists, 32 PIM, 35 hits and 19 blocks in 21 contests this season. The suspension is likely to lead to Colin Miller remaining in the lineup. Miller might have otherwise been a healthy scratch Friday because Simon Nemec was summoned from AHL Utica on Friday with an eye toward him making his NHL debut in the evening's game versus the Sharks.