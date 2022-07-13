Smith received a two-year, $2.2 million contract from New Jersey on Wednesday.

Smith played in just 45 games for the Hurricanes last year but could earn a more consistent spot in the lineup with the Devils. When he did play, the veteran defender once against struggled to produce offensives, managing just eight points. In fact, the Ontario native has reached the 15-point mark in six straight seasons dating back to his time with the Red Wings. Given his lack of offensive production, Smith is unlikely to offer more than middling fantasy value moving forward.