Smith totaled one shot, four hits and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.
Smith led the Devils in hits as they dropped a physical affair against one of the veteran blueliner's former teams. He plays regularly on the third defensive pairing but is a non-factor on offense, with just one assist through 28 goal-less games.
