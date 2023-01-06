Smith had one shot, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.

Smith was one of only four New Jersey skaters with a positive rating in this game, but that's more a matter of happenstance than a precursor of a significant trend. The veteran blueliner can help provide depth in formats that reward his 40 PIM through 38 games, but Smith's a non-factor in the offensive zone, as he's yet to score a goal this season while notching only four assists.