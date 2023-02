Smith (lower body) will be out of action again versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Smith is set to miss his third consecutive contest due to his lingering lower-body issue. With zero goals and five assists in 49 games this season, Smith's continued absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. The veteran defenseman has never reached the 20-point threshold in his career and is unlikely to do so this year either.