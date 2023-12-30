Smith found the back of the net in a 6-2 victory over Ottawa on Friday.
Smith's marker came early in the third period to increase New Jersey's lead to 5-1. It was his first goal and third point in 27 contests this season. The 34-year-old defenseman is unlikely to pick up the pace offensively, but he is noteworthy in terms of hits and blocks with 42 and 32, respectively, in 2023-24.
