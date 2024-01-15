Smith exited Monday's 3-0 loss to Boston because of a leg injury, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Smith will be evaluated when the team gets back to New Jersey. He logged just 2:43 of ice time prior to leaving Monday's contest. If Smith can't play Wednesday versus Montreal, Cal Foote could make his New Jersey debut.
