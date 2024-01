Smith is dealing with a sprained knee and will miss "a little bit of time" as a result, coach Lindy Ruff told Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site on Wednesday.

Smith has a goal, five points, 48 hits and 42 blocks in 34 games this season. He sustained the injury during Monday's 3-0 loss to Boston. With Smith unavailable Wednesday versus Montreal, Cal Foote is projected to make his Devils debut after being recalled from AHL Utica on Tuesday.