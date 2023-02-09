Smith is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury and will not play Thursday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Smith will be replaced by Kevin Bahl in the lineup. Smith has five assists, 88 hits and 57 blocked shots in 49 games this season.
