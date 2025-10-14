Dillon registered and assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Dillon picked up his first point in three games when he helped out on Dawson Mercer's empty-netter. The 34-year-old Dillon is a stalwart on the third pairing and already has nine hits and seven blocked shots this season. He offers little scoring upside but should remain a steady presence in the physical categories -- he has at least 190 hits and 100 blocks in each of the last four seasons.