Dillon (hand) signed a three-year, $12 million contract with New Jersey on Monday, according to Sportsnet's Luke Gazdic.

Dillon compiled eight goals, 20 points, 79 shots on net, 111 blocked shots and 241 hits in 77 regular-season contests with Winnipeg in 2023-24. He will provide the Devils with some depth on the blue line and could be a veteran partner for Simon Nemec. The 33-year-old Dillon missed the final two games of Winnipeg's first-round series against Colorado after suffering a cut to his hand by a skate. Still, he should be ready for training camp in the fall.