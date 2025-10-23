Dillon scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Dillon found the back of the net for a second straight, as he also bagged a goal in the 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday. This time, the defenseman doubled New Jersey's lead with a slap shot at the 6:08 mark of the second period. Dillon might be playing in the bottom defensive pairing, but he's making his presence felt on offense with four points (two goals, two assists) over his last five games.