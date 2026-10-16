Pesce notched two assists, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.

Pesce ended his scoring slump to begin the year. The 31-year-old had gone six games without a point despite seeing steady top-four minutes. Through seven outings, he's added seven shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. Pesce has missed the 20-point mark in three straight years after reaching it five times over his first eight seasons in the NHL. He carries little fantasy appeal as more of a defensive presence.