Pesce (rest) is expected to play in Game 1 of New Jersey's first-round series versus Carolina on Sunday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Pesce had three goals, 17 points, 29 PIM, 24 hits and 138 blocks in 72 regular-season outings in 2024-25. He's projected to start the postseason on the top pairing alongside Luke Hughes.