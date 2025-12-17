Pesce (upper body) has been activated off injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's clash with Vegas, per the NHL media site.

Pesce's activation will clear the way for him to play against the Golden Knights as expected. The veteran blueliner is poised to link up with Luke Hughes on the Devils' second pairing, while Dennis Cholowski is relegated to a spot in the press box as a healthy scratch. Pesce will be looking for his first goal of the season after having failed to bend the twine in his nine outings before getting hurt.