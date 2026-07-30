Devils' Brett Pesce: Will be healthy at start of 2026-27

Pesce (lower body) is healthy and has been able to undergo his usual offseason training, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports Thursday.

Pesce is participating in the Shoulder Check Showcase, which further proves he's feeling healthy. The defenseman was limited to a career-low 37 games in 2025-26, posting just seven points with 45 shots on net and 80 blocked shots over 37 appearances. Pesce should fill a shutdown role in the Devils' top four to begin 2026-27, but he's now missed the 20-point mark in three straight years, so he doesn't carry much offensive upside.