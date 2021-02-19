site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Devils' Brett Seney: Back to AHL affiliate
RotoWire Staff
Seney was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Friday.
Seney has yet to crack the Devils' lineup this year and isn't expected to have a significant NHL role in 2020-21.
