Devils' Brett Seney: Dropped to AHL
Seney was sent down to AHL Binghamton on Sunday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Seney has 13 points in 50 NHL contests this season while averaging 10:21 of ice time per game. The 22-year-old rookie will likely get back to the NHL level at some point this season, possibly after Monday's trade deadline.
