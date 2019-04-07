Devils' Brett Seney: Drops to AHL
The Devils reassigned Seney to AHL Binghamton on Sunday.
Seney suited up in 51 games for the big club this season, and he produced 13 points and a minus-14 rating. He adds a physical component as well, dropping the gloves three times this season. Seney will look to carve out a bottom-six role with the squad next season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...